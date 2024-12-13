Caravan To Midnight And Ark Midnight Live With John B Wells Announce Independence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CTM & Ark Midnight Live with John B. Wells are now self-syndicating! Stations can contact Brendi Wells at ... for broadcast info.

- John B Wells

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caravan to Midnight and Ark Midnight, the renowned syndicated programs hosted by John B. Wells , are excited to announce their independence from Talk (TMN). This transition marks a new chapter for the shows, allowing complete autonomy in their syndication and distribution.

With this change, both programs are now self-syndicated via the Salem Radio Network . Stations interested in airing these programs can access live and replayed content, as well as detailed broadcast instructions, by contacting Brendi Wells at ....

“Becoming independent is a milestone for us, and we're thrilled to have greater flexibility to bring our unique content to audiences worldwide,” said John B. Wells.“We're looking forward to continuing our journey with our listeners and partners.”

Stations currently airing Caravan to Midnight or Ark Midnight are encouraged to reach out for updated scheduling instructions and technical support. Brendi Wells is available to provide all necessary details to ensure a seamless transition for our broadcast partners.

About Caravan to Midnight and Ark Midnight

Caravan to Midnight and Ark Midnight, hosted by John B. Wells, offer thought-provoking discussions, expert interviews, and unique perspectives on current events and timeless topics. Known for their in-depth analysis and unfiltered commentary, the programs have become staples for listeners seeking insightful and engaging content.

For more information, please contact:

Brendi Wells

Email: ...

John Wells

Caravan to Midnight Inc

+1 214-326-2196

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.