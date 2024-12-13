Teen Entrepreneur Introduces Tool-Free Sofa-In-A-Box Innovation To Canada's $10.6B Furniture Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calgary startup secures 150+ pre-orders for "click-and-connect" sofasEveryone Furniture®, founded by 19-year-old Calgary entrepreneur Jake Bzeta, today launched its nationwide direct-to-consumer furniture brand featuring the Everyone Dream, a modular and tool-free cloud sofa. The company's brand new design reduces the headaches of moving sofas or difficult assembly time from hours to minutes, addressing a critical pain point in Canada's $10.6 billion furniture market."The furniture industry has ignored true comfort, value pricing, as well as assembly frustrations for decades," says Bzeta. "Our goal is to capture a significant share of the growing online furniture market, which saw a 43% increase in the past two years."Starting from his garage at age 16, Jake has taken his love for furniture to the next level. Recognizing the common frustrations of moving and assembling bulky, awkward furniture, he set out to create a solution that anyone could manage. The result is Everyone Furniture-an online retail brand offering modular, comfortable, and stylish sofas shipped in easy-to-handle boxes, available exclusively through the company's website. No tools, no stress, and everything is designed to fit into modern, busy lifestyles. Customers can easily browse the collection, place orders, and have their sofas delivered right to their doorstep-making furniture shopping more convenient than ever.The company's debut collection features modular cloud sofas that click together in under 30 minutes, with prices starting at $1500 – less than half the cost of comparable models. The combination of innovative design and accessible pricing positions Everyone Furniture to capture the millennial and Gen Z market, where 67% prefer easy-assembly furniture solutions according to recent studies."Our mission extends beyond selling furniture," says Bzeta. "We're launching with sofas, but our designs will soon extend to bedroom and dining room collections. By year-end, we project delivering hundreds of pieces across Canada."Everyone Furniture's nationwide launch includes free shipping, a 30-day return window, and a solid warranty. Products are available exclusively through

Jake Bzeta

Everyone Furniture INC.

+1 587-229-2411

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.