Rpt Tp Fix Headline

Egypt recovers historical treasures from the Irish Cork University



CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt has recovered ancient relics from the Irish Cork University in the aftermath of a visit by President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to Dublin on December 11.

The Egyptian and Relics said in a statement, on Friday, that retaking the historic treasures from Ireland was part of the state efforts to restore the nation's heritage, indicating that Cairo had sought for a year and a half to regain possession of these antiquities.

Minister of Tourism and Relics Sherif Fathi in a statement praised the broad cooperation between the competent authorities in and outside Egypt, namely the Egyptian embassy in Dublin and the Irish embassy in Cairo as well as the Irish university that had expressed desire to hand over the treasures to Egypt.

For his part, Secretary General of the Supreme Antiquities Council Dr. Mohammad Ismail said the priceless pieces had been taken back according to a recently signed agreement between the council and the Irish university.

They will be placed at the Egyptian Museum in Al-Tahrir district, he said, indicating that they would be renovated pending display.

Shaaban Abdelgawad, the director general of the general directorate for recovering relics, said the collection contained Canopic potteries for a cleric named Hor of the 22nd family. The latter had been named "the guardian of God's fields."

As to a wooden sarcophagus, Shaaban said it also belonged to Hor. It contained remains of a mummy with teeth. It also contains colored car tonnage pieces from the Greek and Roman times, used to conceal mummies. (end)

