Raj Kapoor Centenary: Anil Kapoor Says He Will Be Forever In Awe Of The Cinema Legend

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Savi', is remembering the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor on his centenary.

On Saturday, the took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures of the late filmmaker-actor as he recollected how Raj Kapoor inspired him.

He also penned a note in the caption. He wrote,“14th December, Raj Uncle's birthday, has always been special. Always looked forward to this day. This day the 14th of Dec was marked not only for me and our family but for the entire Indian fraternity as a very special day, as a day of celebration”.

He further mentioned,“Raj uncle's work inspired me deeply, his aura, artistry, and vision were unmatched then and remain unmatched now. On his 100th birthday, I fondly remember his timeless films, RK Studios moments, the moments spent at Deonar his residence and the incredible legacy he built. Happy 100th birthday to the 'Greatest Showman,' Raj Kapoor. Your magic will forever awe me (sic)”.

Anil Kapoor shares his bloodline with the Kapoor family as his father, Surinder Kapoor was the cousin of the Kapoor family patriarch, Prithviraj Kapoor, the father of Raj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family, the first dynasty of the Hindi film industry, organised an event celebrating the centenary of Raj Kapoor. The event was attended by stalwarts like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his actress wife Alia Bhatt were seen attending the event. Ranbir was seen sporting a moustache, it could possibly be a part of his look from his upcoming movie 'Love and War' in which he is set to share the screen with his wife, and his 'Sanju' co-star Vicky Kaushal.