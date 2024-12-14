Raj Kapoor Centenary: PM Modi Says Cinema Legend Left Indelible Mark On Indian, Global Cinema

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) PM Narendra Modi has shared his thoughts on Raj Kapoor. On Saturday, PM Modi took to his X, formerly Twitter, and recollected Raj Kapoor's contribution to the world of cinema.

He shared a long note in his post, as he wrote,“Today, we mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, a visionary filmmaker, and the eternal showman! His genius transcended generations, leaving an indelible mark on Indian and global cinema”.

PM shared that Raj Kapoor's passion towards cinema began at a young age and he worked hard to emerge as a pioneering storyteller.

He further mentioned,“His films were a blend of artistry, emotion and even social commentary. They reflected the aspirations and struggles of common citizens. The iconic characters and unforgettable melodies of Raj Kapoor films continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. People admire how his works highlight diverse themes with ease and excellence. The music of his films is also extremely popular”.

“Shri Raj Kapoor was not just a filmmaker but a cultural ambassador who took Indian cinema to the global stage. Generations of filmmakers and actors can learn so much from him. I once again pay tributes to him and recall his contribution to the creative world”, he added.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke about the global impact of Raj Kapoor when he met the Kapoor family in the national capital.

He said,“In 1947, we had 'Neel Kamal', and now in 2047, as we approach a 100-year journey, it symbolises the immense contribution of such a vast nation. Today, in the diplomatic world, there's much talk about soft power. Back then, the term 'soft power' didn't even exist, but Raj Kapoor had already established India's strength in this domain globally”.

December 14, 2024 marks the centenary of Raj Kapoor, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest cinematic forces of India. He was born in Peshawar (present day Pakistan), and was the eldest son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor starred in and produced many films for which he received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards.