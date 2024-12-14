Energy Workers Restore Power To Over 40,000 Consumers After Russian Massive Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energy workers have restored electricity to 40,156 consumers who were disconnected due to Russian over the past day.

This was reported by the of Energy of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

On December

13, Russia carried out another massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy system. Energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences and restore stable electricity supply.

The Ministry of Energy informed that the transmission system operator has temporarily implemented scheduled hourly blackouts. The current schedules are available on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Consumers are advised to monitor updates throughout the day.

Power restrictions do not apply to critical infrastructure enterprises or businesses that import over 60% of their electricity for their own needs, in line with a government resolution.

According to the Ministry of Energy, since December

1, the maximum electricity import capacity from European Union countries has been 2.1

GW. The Ministry urges businesses to actively import electricity, as this is an additional stabilizing measure for Ukraine's energy grid.

All consumers are also asked to use electricity sparingly. As explained by the Ministry of Energy, efficient consumption reduces the load on the system.

The water level in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's cooling pond is currently at 14.10 meters. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs, the Ministry noted.

For the current day, the forecast electricity imports total 15,898 MWh with a capacity of 1,230 MW.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December

14, scheduled hourly blackouts for residential consumers will be in effect from 00:00 to 22:00, while power restrictions for industrial users will apply throughout the day.