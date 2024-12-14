AFU General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Depot In Russia's Oryol Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the of Ukraine confirmed a strike on the Stalnoi Kon oil terminal in Russia's Oryol region on the night of December 14.

This was reported by the General Staff on , according to Ukrinform.

On the night of December 14, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Stalnoi Kon linear production and dispatch station. This is one of the largest oil product terminals in the suburbs of Oryol.

As a result of the strike, a large fire broke out.

The Stalnoi Kon linear production and dispatch station is part of Russia's military-industrial complex, supplying oil products to the Russian forces.

The results of the operation are being clarified, the General Staff emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Russia's Rostov region, a drone attack caused a fire at an industrial site, likely an oil depot. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region and destroyed a Buk-M3 air defense system radar station belonging to the Russian military.