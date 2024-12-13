Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Men To Absorb Urine Leakage (RKH-672)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "My inspiration for creating this product came out of desperation while taking care of my father before he passed away. The main reason was so the urine will not flow to his bed soar located in the coccyx area. In addition, I was washing his linens daily, at times twice daily. As a result, I invented the Condom Pad," said an inventor, from Suffolk, Va. "My design would effectively absorb any urine leakage (if changed on time), and help prevent embarrassment, irritation, and infection. The intensity of changing the patient or loved-one will also be minimized significantly."

The invention provides an improved accessory for men to effectively absorb accidental or expected urine leakage. In doing so, it provides an alternative or could be used as an additional barrier with traditional urine pads. As a result, it helps prevent urine leaks, odors, stains and discomfort. It also increases sanitary conditions. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for bedridden or wheelchair-bound males, as well as males with limited mobility. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-672, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

