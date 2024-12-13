One, Two, Smile! Photobooth Offers Glam And Vogue Photo Booths For High-End Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading California photo booth rental company introduces Kardashian-inspired Glamour and Vogue booths, bringing red carpet luxury to upscale events.

SAN LORENZO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One, Two, Smile! Photobooth , California's premier photo and booth rental company, announces the launch of its premium Glam and Vogue photo booth experiences, designed specifically for luxury events, shows, and high-profile celebrations across California. These new offerings combine professional photography with cutting-edge to deliver magazine-worthy shots at any event.

"Our premium photo booth experiences transform ordinary events into unforgettable moments," says Ms. Andrea Sy, spokesperson for One, Two, Smile! Photobooth. "We're bringing the same photo technology preferred by celebrities and influencers to events throughout California."

The Glamour Photo Booth, inspired by celebrity events, features signature smoothing filters and professional studio lighting that create flawless black and white photographs. The Vogue Booth elevates the experience further with a full LED lighting system that recreates the paparazzi experience, complete with a mini runway for the ultimate red-carpet moment.

Both offerings include instant social media integration, luxury prints, and professional photography, serving clients from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The company provides statewide service, reaching areas including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Napa, and beyond.

Recent client Jennifer Woo shares her experience: "Great customer service. You can also see yourself on the screen before your picture is taken. I loved how I got a print out as well as was sent high quality files through email. They also have props and a nice background."

The company's commitment to creating custom experiences has resonated with corporate clients as well. "We loved having One, Two, Smile! Photo Booth at our gala this year!" says Hearing Speech. "We had guests of all ages enjoying the photo booth. It was a great set up, simple to use, and Christian was super friendly to all of our guests!"

Another satisfied client, Vicki Dasilva, notes: "My son a bit shy to take a photo, but they did a great job making him comfortable. The photo came out great."

For those interested in elevating their next event with a premium photo booth experience, visit contact-us or call +1 510-463-4972 to schedule a free discovery consultation.

About One, Two, Smile! Photobooth

One, Two, Smile! Photobooth (about-us ) is a premier photo and video booth rental service provider in California. We specialize in creating custom, innovative experiences for events of all sizes. Our commitment to thorough planning, innovative technology, and reliable service has made us a trusted partner for countless memorable events across the state.

Contact Details:

Headquarters

16859 Alisal Court

San Lorenzo, CA, 94580

USA





.One, Two, Smile! Photobooth offers a variety of photo and video booth options to suit different event needs and budgets.

.The company provides services throughout California, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and other locations.

.One, Two, Smile! Photobooth is committed to using the latest technology and trends to provide innovative and engaging experiences.

.High-resolution images of the photo booths are available upon request.

.Company representatives are available for interviews and demos.

.Additional information about custom branding options and specific technical features is available.

Andrea Sy

One, Two, Smile! Photobooth

+1 510-463-4972

