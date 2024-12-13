Biometric Sensor Market Size To Reach USD 6.10 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Security And Authentication Demand | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising security concerns and the need for advanced authentication methods are driving the growth of the Biometric Sensor Market. Austin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Biometric Sensor Market S ize was valued at USD 1.80 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 6.10 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% during 2024-2032.” Biometric Sensor Market Surge Driven by Security Concerns and Adoption in Various Sectors The biometric sensor market has seen significant growth, driven by technological innovations, rising security threats, and the demand for personalized experiences. Traditional security methods like passwords and PINs are increasingly ineffective against cyber threats, while biometric authentication, utilizing unique traits like fingerprints and facial recognition, offers a more secure and reliable solution. In smartphones, 81% now feature biometric authentication. The travel sector also benefits, with 46% of passengers using biometrics at airports in 2023, and 75% of travelers preferring biometrics over traditional ID methods. In the U.S., 176 million people use facial recognition, especially for device security. The banking sector is also embracing biometrics, improving customer experience and reducing fraud in mobile banking applications. Get a Sample Report of Biometric Sensor Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Apple Inc. (Touch ID, Face ID)

Samsung Electronics (Galaxy S20 Fingerprint Scanner, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Facial Recognition)

Synaptics Incorporated (Natural ID Fingerprint Sensors, Clear ID Fingerprint Sensors)

Qualcomm (Snapdragon Sense ID, 3D Sonic Sensor)

HID Global (Fargo DTC4500e Card Printer, Biometrics Authentication Solutions)

NEC Corporation (NeoFace Facial Recognition, Bio-Idiom Fingerprint Authentication)

Thales Group (Gemalto Cogent Automated Biometric Identification System, Fingerprint Sensors)

Idemia (Morphowave Compact, MorphoSmart 3D Fingerprint Reader)

Crossmatch (Verifinger SDK, Guardian Fingerprint Scanner)

Silead Inc. (G+ Fingerprint Sensor, S-Fingerprint Sensor)

HoloSens (HoloFace Facial Recognition System, HoloFinger Fingerprint Sensor)

Integrated Biometrics (Columbo Fingerprint Scanner, Sherlock Fingerprint Scanner)

Hikvision (DS-K1T671TM-3XF Face Recognition Terminal, DS-K1T331W Fingerprint Terminal)

Fingerprints AB (T-Shape Fingerprint Sensor, FPC1025 Sensor)

Cypress Semiconductor (CapSense Fingerprint Sensors, TrueTouch Fingerprint Solutions)

Gemalto (Cinterion M2M Modules, Biometric Passport Readers)

ZKTeco (iClock Series Biometric Time Attendance, F18 Fingerprint Reader)

Biometric Security Solutions (SecurOS Biometric, Biometric Access Control)

M2SYS Technology (M2SYS Hybrid Biometric Platform, Bio-Plugin Fingerprint SDK) AuthenTec (now part of Apple) (AES2810 Fingerprint Sensor, AES1660 Fingerprint Sensor) . Biometric Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.59% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (Optical Sensors, Electric Field Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Capacitive Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors)

. By Application (Finger Scan, Facial Scan, Hand Scan, Voice Scan, Vein Scan, Iris Scan)

. By End User (Consumer Electronics, Construction, Defense, Medical, BFSI, Others) Key Drivers . With the increasing pace of digital transformation in different industries, the demand for secure and dependable authentication methods is also on the rise.

. Governments across the globe are more and more acknowledging the advantages of biometric technology in improving national security and public safety.

Biometric Sensor Market Overview: Optical and Finger Scan Segments Lead, Facial and Thermal Sensors Show Rapid Growth

By Product

In 2023, optical sensors led the biometric sensor market with a 42% market share due to their accuracy, speed, and versatility. These sensors utilize light to capture biometric data such as fingerprints, facial features, and iris patterns, making them ideal for security systems, smartphones, and access control. Major brands like Apple and Samsung use advanced optical fingerprint sensors for secure and convenient authentication.

The thermal sensor segment is rapidly growing, driven by the demand for contactless identification. Companies like FLIR Systems and Honeywell are leading with thermal imaging solutions, offering hands-free, efficient biometric security while enhancing hygiene and safety.

By Application

In 2023, the finger scan segment led the biometric sensor market with a 35% share, owing to its widespread adoption and reliable technology. Fingerprint recognition is cost-effective, user-friendly, and highly accurate, making it popular for applications like mobile devices, access control, and time attendance systems. Major brands like Apple and Samsung have integrated fingerprint scanners into smartphones for seamless device unlocking and transaction authorization.

The facial scan segment is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements in AI and machine learning. Companies like Amazon and Facebook are using facial recognition for enhanced security and user experience.

North America Dominates Biometric Sensor Market; Asia-Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America commanded a 30% share of the biometric sensor market, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure, a strong focus on security, and significant investments in research and development. Biometric solutions are increasingly used across industries like healthcare, banking, and government services. Leading companies such as Apple and Microsoft have incorporated biometric technologies like fingerprint and facial recognition into their devices to enhance user authentication and security.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in biometric technology for applications in security, financial services, and smart cities. China's widespread facial recognition use and India's Aadhaar project reflect the region's growing reliance on biometric solutions.

Recent Development



July 5, 2024: The upcoming Google Pixel 9 is expected to feature Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, replacing the previous optical scanner. This shift follows customer feedback about the optical sensor's unreliability and aims to improve performance with enhanced sensor technology.

July 28, 2024: Apple continues to expand its biometrics capabilities by integrating advanced fingerprint sensors into its latest iPhone models, enhancing security and streamlining user authentication. This follows the acquisition of AuthenTec in 2012, which laid the foundation for Touch ID technology. September 10, 2024: NEC launches a new biometric authentication system capable of quickly identifying up to 100 people per minute in motion, aimed at reducing congestion at busy venues like airports and tourist attractions. The system uses advanced facial recognition technology and evaluates movement and clothing characteristics for efficient, gate-free authentication.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Biometric Sensor User Adoption Rates by Region

5.2 Consumer Trends, by Region (2023)

5.3 Regulatory Impact

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Biometric Sensor Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Biometric Sensor Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Biometric Sensor Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

