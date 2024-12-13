Sweet Robo Partners With Emojitm And UNIS To Launch Exclusive Vending Machine Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A collage of Sweet Robo's emojiTM vending machines, showcasing innovative designs and interactive features.

- Piny Vind, FounderBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Robo , a leader in vending technology, proudly announces its partnership with emojiTM , the iconic global brand, as part of a collaboration with UNIS . This initiative debuts three machines: the emojiTM Balloon Bot, inflating balloons shaped like emojis; the emojiTM Cotton Candy Machine, with emojiTM-themed sticks; and the emojiTM Ice Cream Machine, serving treats in emojiTM-branded cups."Our mission is to make vending interactive and unforgettable," said Piny Vind, Founder of Sweet Robo. "Collaborating with emojiTM and UNIS allows us to create unique experiences for customers worldwide."The new line is now available at select global locations.

