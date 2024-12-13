Double The Triumph: Superkim Crab House Expands To Bellevue After Winning Two Best Clam Chowder Awards In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SuperKim Crab House opens in Bellevue, bringing award-winning clam chowder and customizable seafood feasts to the heart of the city

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-Winning Flavors and a Story of Passion Come to the Heart of BellevueBold flavors and award-winning dishes have officially arrived in Bellevue. SuperKim Crab House, the brainchild of SuperKim, has opened its doors at 460 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA, bringing its unique seafood experience to the Eastside.SuperKim's story is one of passion and perseverance. Raised in the vibrant street food markets of Thailand, SuperKim learned to craft bold, flavorful dishes from his mother and grandmother. This early love for food grew into a culinary journey that now blends his heritage with innovative ideas to create unforgettable flavors.In 2024, SuperKim's culinary excellence was recognized with two prestigious awards for his Clam Chowder:.Best Chowder at Taste Washington, where it stood out among Seattle's best..1st Place at the Camano Island Chili & Chowder Cook-Off, voted by delighted attendees.SuperKim's chowder, infused with unique seasonings and crafted to perfection, has become a must-try dish that's now available in Bellevue.A Menu That Tells a StorySuperKim Crab House offers more than just award-winning chowder. The menu includes legendary seafood boils, featuring customizable options and bold flavors, and 8 unique chicken wing flavors, inspired by SuperKim's Thai roots. Guests can also enjoy handcrafted cocktails and a variety of dishes that make every visit a celebration of flavor.Why Bellevue?“Bellevue felt like the perfect place to share the next chapter of our journey,” said SuperKim.“We want to bring people together with food that's made with passion and heart, and we're excited to welcome the Bellevue community into our story.”Visit Us Today📍 Location: 460 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA🌐 Website:Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the SuperKim experience, we invite you to stop by and taste what makes us award-winning. Come hungry, leave happy-SuperKim Crab House is now open in Bellevue!About SuperKim Crab HouseSuperKim Crab House is a seafood restaurant known for its bold flavors and unique fusion of culinary traditions. With locations in Seattle and Bellevue, SuperKim's dishes-like his award-winning Clam Chowder and legendary seafood boils-celebrate the art of bringing people together through food.

