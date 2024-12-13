CPR Therapeutics Presents Ground-Breaking Multimodal CPR Research At AHA Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PUTNEY, VT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Putney, Vermont, November 25, 2024 – CPR Therapeutics, Inc . (CPR-T), an early-stage medtech company funded by the N.I.H and N.S.F to develop a next-generation device for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, presented seven research abstracts at the annual American Heart Association Resuscitation Science Symposium (AHA-RESS). These presentations included 5 moderated posters describing the advances the Company has made in developing its new multimodal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technology, which is designed to improve survival from sudden cardiac arrest.Dave Gaddy, the company's CEO, said“It was exciting to see the level of interest from clinicians and potential strategic partners in our multimodal CPR technology at AHA-RESS, is widely considered the premier international meeting in resuscitation medicine. The fact that we had so many abstracts accepted is validation that the thought leaders in this space recognize the need for continued innovation in CPR and the potential of CPR-T's technology.”Gaddy went on“Neurologically intact survival after cardiac arrest remains below 10% in many communities. When you consider that sudden cardiac arrest is still the leading killer in high-GDP countries, it's exciting to consider what lies ahead for us.”According to Norman Paradis MD, CPR-T's Chief Medical Officer“sudden cardiac arrest patients need technology that is multimodal and can adapt to the individual patient. We are developing the first multimodal precision non-invasive system for CPR to achieve this. Our devices will be both more effective and safer than conventional manual CPR or the single-mode automated CPR devices that are available on the market today.”Paradis added“I think that it is becoming clear to the resuscitation medicine community that we have leveraged our innovations into an approach that will finally improve the efficacy of the CPR link in the cardiac arrest chain of survival. It was exciting to discuss all of this with the thought leaders in resuscitation medicine at AHA-RESS. There was considerable interest in our report that our circumferential methods almost eliminate the rib fractures that the existing sternal piston methods cause in most patients.”Chris Sims of the Alchemy Fund, an early investor in CPR Therapeutics Inc. summarized“AHA-RESS 2024 felt like something of a coming out for the CPR-T. Investment funds like ours get pitched a lot of opportunities. We pride ourselves in finding companies that have both excellent investment prospects and are impactful to major problems. The reception at AHA-RESS confirmed yet again that CPR Therapeutics Inc. meets both of our central criteria.”CPR Therapeutics, Inc.CPR Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device start-up company developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. The Company believes that this technology will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improvements in intact survival after sudden death. The largest killer in Western Countries. ...DISCLAIMER: The information provided pertaining to CPR Therapeutics, Inc. ("CPR-T" or the "Company"), its business assets, strategy and operations is for general informational purposes only and is not a formal offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, options, futures, or other derivatives related to securities in any jurisdiction and its content is not prescribed by securities laws. Information contained in this presentation should not be relied upon as advice to buy or sell or hold such securities or as an offer to sell such securities. This presentation does not take into account nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. While the information in this presentation is believed to be accurate and reliable, CPR-T and its agents, advisors, directors, officers, employees and shareholders make no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy of such information and CPR-T expressly disclaims any and all liability that may be based on such information or errors or omissions thereof. CPR-T reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

