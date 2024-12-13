FXBO Launches V1.2 Mobile App Update With Improved Partner Area For Brokerages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CYPRUS, December 13, 2024 /Business News / -- FXBO , a leading CRM platform, is proud to announce the release of its v1.2 mobile app update, introducing a robust Partner Area designed to transform how brokerages engage their partnerships on the go.With the v1.2 update, brokerages using the FXBO mobile app can now seamlessly onboard partners directly from their mobile app. The latest update brings significant improvements for Introducer Brokers (IBs), offering a suite of advanced tools and features to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and provide greater control over their activities. This enhancement reflects FXBO's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its user base.Key Features of the v1.2 Update:.Partner Account Management: IBs can now easily view the application status of their accounts, ensuring greater transparency..Detailed IB Tree and Statistics: Access an expanded referral hierarchy and in-depth analytics to better monitor and evaluate performance..Campaign Monitoring: Track clicks, registrations, and activities to optimize ongoing campaigns..Funds Management: Seamlessly transfer funds and process withdrawals directly within the app.By incorporating these features into its mobile platform, FXBO enables brokerages to effectively manage their IBs while offering them the convenience and flexibility of using their smartphones.“With the v1.2 update, brokerages can now bring their partner management capabilities to the next level, leveraging mobile convenience to enhance efficiency and grow their networks” said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO.“This innovation reinforces our commitment to helping brokerages succeed in an increasingly competitive market.”FXBO continues to outpace industry standards by delivering user-centric updates, ensuring its mobile app remains robust, reliable, and functional for brokers at all levels.AvailabilityThe v1.2 update is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.About FXBOFXBO serves over 250 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of 'The Ultimate Forex CRM' for a reason!Contact InformationFor media inquiries or further information, please contact:

