Early-Onset Cancer Trends Spark Interest In Promising Oncology Pipelines

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Issued on behalf of Oncolytics Biotech

VANCOUVER – USA News Group News Commentary – The American Cancer Society has unveiled its Advances in Oncology – 2024 Research Highlights report, showcasing the organization's continued leadership in groundbreaking cancer research and innovation. Yet, alongside the report's optimistic findings, the Society also published a study revealing a sharp global increase in early-onset colorectal cancer cases-an unsettling trend. A recent Nature article highlighted how the pandemic severely disrupted cancer care, resulting in delays in screening, diagnosis, and treatment. These setbacks are believed to have contributed to more advanced disease at diagnosis, poorer survival rates, and added complexities in analyzing long-term cancer data. Despite these challenges, advancements in oncology persist, with promising developments emerging from companies such as O ncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO), Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT), Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL), and Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM).

The article continued: The American Cancer Society has also further recently emphasized a troubling surge in cancer diagnoses and fatalities among younger populations. Analysts at Exactitude Consultancy predict that the Cancer Immunotherapy Market will grow at a 12.84% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching $258.22 billion by 2031-underscoring oncology as a rapidly advancing and increasingly vital industry.

Oncolytics Biotech® to Present Promising Pelareorep Data in Pancreatic and Anal Cancers at ASCO GI Symposium

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) , a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced

the presentation of two data sets through two abstracts showcasing pelareorep's potential in difficult-to-treat gastrointestinal cancers, which were accepted and will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco January 23-25, 2025.

“We are enthusiastic about pelareorep's applicability across multiple gastrointestinal cancer indications, including pancreatic and anal cancer,” said Tom Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics .“Pelareorep engages patients' immune systems to help make commonly used chemotherapies and checkpoint inhibitors, such as atezolizumab, more effective in fighting cancer. This offers the promise of delaying disease progression and improving survival in patients with these devasting diseases. Given the versatility of pelareorep, we see multiple clinical and regulatory options for bringing this promising medicine to patients.”

Oncolytics will present two key data sets from the GOBLET study, with preliminary safety and tumor response results for the relapsed anal carcinoma cohort treated with pelareorep and atezolizumab presented in Poster Session C on January 25, 2025, from 7:00 to 7:55 a.m. PT. Additionally, results from the safety run-in phase for first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients treated with pelareorep, modified FOLFIRINOX, with and without atezolizumab will be presented in Poster Session B on January 24, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT. Both abstracts will be available on the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium website at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 21, 2025.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Oncolytics Biotech at:

In other recent industry developments and happenings in the market include:

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, recently announced results from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial demonstrating its investigational CD47-blocker evorpacept in combination with Jazz Pharmaceuticals' zanidatamab generates promising anti-tumor activity in patients with both HER2-positive and HER2-low advanced breast cancer. The findings, which are the first from a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of evorpacept and zanidatamab in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic breast cancer (mBC), were presented on Thursday, December 12 in a poster spotlight presentation (#PS8-09) at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) .

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that evorpacept can treat HER2-positive cancers after patients progress on multiple conventional HER2-directed therapies, given that the encouraging response rate of 55% in this population would not be expected,” said Jason Lettmann, CEO of ALX Oncology .“The data that will be presented this week also further validate our biomarker strategy, showing that confirmed HER2-expression drove the largest benefit for patients. Collectively, these findings provide us with the proof of concept necessary to accelerate our clinical plans to advance evorpacept in HER2-positive breast cancer.”

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, recently reported promising results from its Phase 1b study of NXP800 in patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer, a condition with a poor prognosis and a life expectancy of about one year. The FDA has granted NXP800 Fast Track Designation for this disease and Orphan Drug Designation for ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers.

“The antitumor activity observed despite patients' advanced disease and extensive pre-treatment, while controlling for thrombocytopenia, is promising,” said Ron Bentsur, Chairman and CEO of Nuvectis .“We are already enrolling patients into a cohort of up to 10-12 additional patients utilizing a regimen of 75 mg/day on an intermittent dosing schedule, which is expected to be the last cohort in this Phase 1b study. We believe that NXP800 is an active agent and that this higher dose intensity should provide for increased exposure that could enable us to reach our goal of demonstrating enhanced activity with acceptable overall tolerability. We expect to provide additional clinical data from the Phase 1b study in the second quarter of 2025.”

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL), a developer of advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics, and Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), an AI-powered healthcare technology company, recently announced they've expanded their commercial relationship. Both companies agreed in November 2023 to collaborate and bring ultra-sensitive MRD testing to market and launched their efforts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Tempus is serving as the exclusive commercial diagnostic partner for Personalis' ultra-sensitive tumor-informed MRD product, NeXT Personal® Dx, for broad patient adoption in breast and lung cancers, and for immunotherapy monitoring across all solid tumors.

"While we already offer NeXT Personal through our own biopharma channel, we are pleased to leverage Tempus' integrated platform as well for these biopharma customers who desire to combine NeXT Personal with other Tempus products," said Chris Hall, CEO of Personalis . "We believe the expansion of the relationship with Tempus will accelerate market penetration of our leading ultra-sensitive MRD platform and allow us to better capitalize on the opportunity."

Under this expanded relationship, Tempus will be enabled to offer Personalis' NeXT Personal MRD product to pharmaceutical and biotech customers who wish to bundle MRD testing with other Tempus offerings in a given study.

Source:

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Oncolytics Biotech Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.