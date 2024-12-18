Winners Of Fairy Tales On Canvas Exhibition-Competition Awarded In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The final event of the competition of young artists' creativity "Fairy Tales on Canvas" has been held in the exhibition hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture with the support of the Azerbaijan State Art and Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the project is timed to the 115th anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Sattar Bahlulzade.

The exhibition competition dedicated to Sattar Bahlulzade's anniversary was organized to perpetuate the brilliant artist's memory and stimulate the creative activity of our talented youth.

More than 40 artworks by 30 young artists who participated in the exhibition competition "Fairy Tales on Canvas" were assessed by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, People's Artist Agaali Ibrahimov, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, PhD in Art Criticism Sevil Karimova.

At the award ceremony of the project winners, the Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Honored Art Worker Jahangir Selimkhanov, Acting Director of the Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture Vugar Humbatov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, Director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Gulshan Garibli congratulated all the participants.

They stressed the importance of this competition and presented the winners with well-deserved awards.

According to the jury's decision, Narmin Abdullayeva was awarded first place, Roya Hasanova ranked second while Elchin Huseyn took the third place.

The exhibition competition was curated by a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, art critic Durdane Gurbanova.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.