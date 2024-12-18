Winners Of Fairy Tales On Canvas Exhibition-Competition Awarded In Baku
Laman Ismayilova
The final event of the exhibition competition of young artists'
creativity "Fairy Tales on Canvas" has been held in the exhibition
hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews
reports.
Co-organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodological
and Qualification Center of Culture with the support of the
Azerbaijan State Art gallery and Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the
project is timed to the 115th anniversary of the People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Sattar Bahlulzade.
The exhibition competition dedicated to Sattar Bahlulzade's
anniversary was organized to perpetuate the brilliant artist's
memory and stimulate the creative activity of our talented
youth.
More than 40 artworks by 30 young artists who participated in
the exhibition competition "Fairy Tales on Canvas" were assessed by
the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist
Farhad Khalilov, People's Artist Agaali Ibrahimov, Honored Art
Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, PhD in Art Criticism Sevil Karimova.
At the award ceremony of the project winners, the Advisor to the
Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Honored Art Worker Jahangir
Selimkhanov, Acting Director of the Scientific-Methodological and
Qualification Center of Culture Vugar Humbatov, Secretary of the
Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov,
Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, Director of the Azerbaijan
State Art Gallery Gulshan Garibli congratulated all the
participants.
They stressed the importance of this competition and presented
the winners with well-deserved awards.
According to the jury's decision, Narmin Abdullayeva was awarded
first place, Roya Hasanova ranked second while Elchin Huseyn took
the third place.
The exhibition competition was curated by a member of the
Azerbaijan Artists' Union, art critic Durdane Gurbanova.
