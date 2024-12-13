OGDCL Discovers New Gas And Condensate Reserves In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Oil and Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new gas and condensate reserves in the Betni-2 well located in Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an OGDCL spokesperson, this marks the first hydrocarbon discovery in the Wali Block's Sama Nasak Formation. The formation is currently yielding a daily production of 2.14 million standard cubic feet of gas and 74 barrels of condensate.

The spokesperson highlighted the significance of the Betni-2 well discovery, emphasizing that it is a major milestone for OGDCL. The company plans further drilling activities in the area to explore additional reserves.

This discovery underscores the potential of the Wali Block, offering promising prospects for Pakistan's energy sector.