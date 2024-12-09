South Korea's DP Proposes Bills To Investigate President Yoon's Martial Law Declaration, First Lady Allegations
(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 9 (IANS) South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party (DP) proposed a special counsel bill on Monday to investigate whether President Yoon Suk Yeol committed treason and other violations during his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.
Rep. Kim Yong-min, the DP's deputy floor leader for policy, and Rep. Kim Seung-won submitted the bill, calling on the special counsel to investigate Yoon's alleged "insurrection," Yonhap news agency reported.
The DP also proposed a bill mandating a special counsel probe into allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon Hee, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and interference in election nominations through a power broker.
This is the fourth version of the bill targeting the First Lady following a similar proposal vetoed by Yoon last month, which was ultimately scrapped in a revote on Saturday.
The bill was just two votes short of the 200 votes needed from the 300-member National Assembly to override the veto.
