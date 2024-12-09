1St International Assessment, Development Summit To Launch In December In New Administrative Capital

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Heart to Heart Consulting, in collaboration with its international partner Talogy, is set to host Egypt's inaugural * Annual International Assessment and Development Summit * on December 14, 2024, at the St. Regis Hotel in the New Administrative Capital. The summit will be held under the theme “Assessment: The Gateway to Human Development” and under the patronage of the Deputy Prime for Human Development, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

This highly anticipated summit marks a significant milestone in the field of human resources assessment and development. It will bring together an elite group of top executives from major corporations, development leaders, and HR professionals from both the public and private sectors in Egypt, alongside international experts and government officials.

The summit will address critical topics such as the importance of comprehensive employee assessment to evaluate their skills and capabilities, its impact on enhancing individual and team performance within organizations, and ways to utilize this information for professional development through training and coaching. The goal is to boost productivity and improve talent retention rates. The event will feature panel discussions, case studies, and presentations, all designed to provide practical insights and innovative strategies to drive human capital growth and achieve institutional success.

In a special statement, Dr. Hisham Mansour, Chairman of the Summit and Founder of Heart to Heart Consulting, said:

“Through this summit, we aim to establish Egypt as a leading hub for professional development and innovation in human resource management. We believe that assessment is the true gateway to human development. This summit offers an ideal platform for knowledge exchange between industry leaders and international experts while highlighting the critical role of assessment in fostering human development. It provides a space for leaders to explore the latest advancements and innovative solutions in assessment and development.”

The summit is supported by prominent media partnerships, including Al-Borsa, Daily News Egypt, and Co Magazine , as well as a special collaboration with the podcast “Not From the Couch” hosted by Amira El-Sherif, which will spotlight the event and its significance.