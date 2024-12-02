Six More Children Returned From Temporarily Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, six more children have been returned from temporarily occupied territories.

Daria Zarivna, an advisor to the head of the President's Office and operational director of Bring Kids Back UA, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Six more children have been returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories as part of the president's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The stories of these children vividly illustrate the Russian Federation's efforts to erase the Ukrainian nation by all means-through propaganda, instilling hatred toward Ukraine, threatening families with the removal of their children, and forcibly mobilizing our young men into the Russian army," Zarivna said.

She said that 16-year-old Vitalii skipped school to avoid being forcibly taken to a military registration center, as had happened with his classmates.

"Artem, a 14-year-old boy, and his family were effectively held hostage under occupation. They were denied documents, which would have made it impossible to leave the temporarily occupied territory. However, when the occupiers kidnapped his mother, it became clear that he had to leave by any means necessary. Fortunately, the boy was taken away, but his father remained in the occupied area," Zarivna said.

She specified that the return of the children was made possible thanks to the coordinated work of Save Ukraine and the partners involved.

"These are just two stories out of many thousands. We must stop these terrible Russian crimes against our children and bring them home. All of them. Without any exceptions or conditions," she added.

Photo: t.me/dashazarivna