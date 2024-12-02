Pakistani PM Visits Saudi Arabia To Attend One Water Summit

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, is paying an official visit to Saudi Arabia today and tomorrow, to attend the One Water Summit, the foreign said.

The summit, a joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management, through high-level commitments, a foreign ministry statement said.

At the summit, the prime will deliver a keynote address at a roundtable, focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation, in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands, the statement said.

It added that, he will also highlight steps being taken by Pakistan, to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

Pakistan will also underline the importance of international cooperation, to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems, calling for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.– NNN-APP

