Get Ready For This Week's US OTT Lineup: 'Jack In Time For Christmas', 'That Christmas', 'Black Doves' And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The holiday season is in full swing, and OTT platforms are ready to deliver fresh content for viewers to enjoy this week.

This week's OTT lineup features a diverse mix of content. Jack in Time for Christmas on Prime (Dec 3) follows comedian Jack Whitehall's chaotic race against time to get home for Christmas. Netflix's That Christmas (Dec 4), an animated comedy, explores intertwined holiday stories. A gripping spy drama, Black Doves (Dec 5), stars Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, while Mary (Dec 6) reimagines the biblical story of the Virgin Mary in a coming-of-age drama.

Here's a roundup of the latest releases hitting streaming services:

December 3, 2024:“Jack in Time for Christmas” (Prime Video)

Comedy lovers can enjoy a festive treat with Jack in Time for Christmas, starring Jack Whitehall. The special follows Whitehall as he races against time to get from the US to the UK for Christmas Day. Amid holiday chaos and various modes of transport, Whitehall meets a series of celebrity friends who help him in his frantic journey. With Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, and Whitehall himself leading the way, the special promises plenty of laughs. Jack in Time for Christmas is produced by Jackpot Productions and Workerbee.

December 4, 2024:“That Christmas” (Netflix)

That Christmas, an animated fantasy comedy, takes viewers on a heartwarming journey set in the snowy town of Wellington-on-Sea. Directed by Simon Otto and based on Richard Curtis' beloved children's book trilogy, this film explores the intertwining stories of family, friends, love, and loneliness during the holiday season. Santa Claus, dealing with a huge mistake, and the townsfolk's disrupted plans during the worst snowstorm in history make for a truly unforgettable Christmas. The film stars Bill Nighy, Brian Cox, and Guz Khan.

December 5, 2024:“Black Doves” (Netflix)

Get ready for a gripping six-episode spy thriller, Black Doves, premiering on Netflix. The series follows Helen, who embarks on a secretive affair while hiding her true identity. When her lover is murdered, she teams up with an old assassin friend to uncover the truth and seek vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Andrew Koji, Black Doves promises high-stakes drama, action, and twists.

December 6, 2024:“Mary” (Netflix)

Mary, a biblical coming-of-age drama, arrives on Netflix. Directed by D.J. Caruso and written by Timothy Michael Hayes, the film tells the story of Mary's miraculous conception and her flight from King Herod's pursuit. With a stellar performance by Anthony Hopkins, Mary unveils the courage, strength, and faith of the young woman chosen to give birth to Jesus.

These exciting releases across genres-from festive comedies to intense thrillers and heartwarming dramas-are sure to keep viewers entertained. Don't miss out on these compelling titles streaming this week.