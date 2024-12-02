Bang Cookies Honors Tri-State Teachers With Iheartmedia New York's 103.5 KTU Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrepreneur Mike Smilo, iHeartMedia New York's Hamilton and the KTU Morning Crew Join Together to Help Support Education

- Mike Smilo, Bang Cookies at Ocean Twp TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bang Cookies , a franchise known for its stuffed, soft-baked cookies made with all-natural and organic ingredients, announced today that one of its New Jersey franchisees and co-owners has partnered with iHeartMedia New York's on-air personality Hollywood Hamilton of 103.5 KTU , The Beat of New York, for an ongoing campaign to support hard-working school teachers.The Teacher of the Week campaign allows 103.5 KTU listeners to nominate a schoolteacher who is making a positive difference in the classroom. Nominated teachers are eligible to win a box of 24 assorted Bang Cookies! Listeners can nominate a teacher by visiting ktu and write why their teacher deserves to be chosen.Entrepreneur Mike Smilo, founder of Smilo Group and consultant to Bang Cookies founder George Kuan, officially opened his own Bang Cookies location on November 23, 2024, located at 1609 NJ-35, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. The successful grand opening weekend was highlighted by a live interview with Smilo on 103.5 KTU Friday morning and featured appearances from Mike“The Situation” Sorrentino and comedian Corey B.Smilo and Hollywood Hamilton recently attended an event in Miami, where Hollywood Hamilton tried Bang Cookies and immediately became a fan. From that moment on, the rest was history. Bang Cookies quickly became a major supporter of Hamilton's "Teacher of the Week" initiative.“Hollywood and I connected through music, but our shared passion for giving back to the community has made this partnership incredibly meaningful,” said Smilo.“It's about celebrating teachers and empowering schools to succeed. Our collaboration with KTU underscores the power of coming together for a cause, proving that even the sweetest ideas can create lasting change.”“We wanted to find a partner who shared our mission to make a real impact in education,” said Hollywood Hamilton.“Bang Cookies is not just about great cookies; it's about making a difference. Together, we're showcasing the power of community and appreciation for our teachers.”Bang Cookies' unique fundraiser platform has generated more than $1 million in fundraising sales with over 100 fundraisers nationwide for public schools, sports teams, and nonprofits, who received 40% of the revenue generated through the platform.“Bang Cookies is built on community engagement,” said Joshua Kovacs, Oakscale Franchise Partner's Chief Development Officer, who manages franchise sales for the Bang Cookies brand.“The level of care extends from the product to the next level of technology and logistics to its customers and their communities. For this innovative franchise, success is sweeter when it's shared.”Thousands of 5-star reviews attest to the fact that Bang Cookies are unique and unforgettable. The giant, stuffed, soft-baked cookies are made with organic, all-natural ingredients and focus on rich flavor rather than sugary toppings. The company sources premium ingredients, including organic flour, organic sugar, organic vanilla, and high end chocolate chips.Bang Cookies' secret formula further elevates the experience. Their proprietary process allows the carefully sourced ingredients to blend seamlessly within each batch, resulting in a deeper, richer flavor.The product line of mouth-watering cookies is extensive, offering a wide variety of delicious options:\THE CLASSIC SEA SALT COOKIE: The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is a scrumptiously flavorful, fresh-baked beauty that tickles tastebuds with endearingly dark chocolate and mouthwatering milky milk chocolate. The company's most popular cookie packs a wallop of savory-sweet contrast that brings out the best in understated fashion for a tasty decadent treat.THE S'MORES COOKIE: The S'mores Cookie is the perfect blend of crunchy graham crackers, rich dark chocolate, and mushy marshmallow glee. Made with a cornucopia of ingredients, such as sugar cane, brown sugar, and squishy little 'mellows, cookie connoisseurs will enjoy the combo glory of chocolate, marshmallow, and graham crackers.THE SNICKERCHURRO COOKIE: The Snickerchurro blends cinnamon with decadent dulce de leche caramel filling in an erotic Tango, dancing in sync, merging the spicy and sweet.###About Bang CookiesBang Cookies is a community-minded franchise that delivers stacked, soft-baked, organic and natural-ingredient cookies, focusing on rich flavor–not sugary toppings. Unmatched technology with an emphasis on streamlined operations allows franchisees to cut expenses without sacrificing quality. As a real smart cookie, the company supports the heart of the community, helping to raise more than $1 million in fundraiser sales of which 40% goes to public schools, youth sports and nonprofits. Bang Cookies has already received thousands of 5-Star reviews from satisfied customers. For more information about Bang Cookies franchises, visit our site.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit Oakscale.

