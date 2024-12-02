Ministry of Social Development, international aid organizations issues warning about growing threat of famine in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the of Social Development and international aid organizations issued a warning about the growing threat of famine in Gaza, attributing it to Israel's intentional obstruction of aid deliveries, which has led to severe food shortages.



Despite the ongoing challenges, the Ministry is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza and other vulnerable families in the West Bank. In collaboration with local institutions and philanthropists in the occupied territories, the Ministry has successfully coordinated the entry of approximately 140 aid shipments to Gaza, as well as 250 truckloads of aid for families impacted by Israeli military actions in the West Bank.



The Ministry emphasized that it will continue working with international partners to facilitate more aid to Gaza, using all available resources to support the population and help maintain their resilience.



The United Nations reports that 85% of attempts to coordinate aid convoys to northern Gaza have been blocked by Israeli forces. The World Food Programme (WFP) revealed that only 43% of planned shipments through Jordan reached Gaza in October. According to the OCHA report, out of 50 aid requests submitted for northern Gaza in October, only eight were approved.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) condemned Israel's use of hunger as a weapon against Gaza's civilian population.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945930