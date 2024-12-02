26 Finalists Named For 2024 FIFPRO Men’S World XI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The build-up to the 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 has taken a significant step with the reveal of the 26 finalists which will be revealed on Monday (December 9). The World 11 is the only global award decided exclusively by professional footballers and over 21,000 men's footballers from 70 countries have voted for their team of the year.

The FIFPRO Men's World 11 finalists are the 26 men's football players who received the most votes from their peers for their performances between August 21 2023 to July 14 2024 inclusive and the criteria further states players must have appeared in at least 30 official matches during that period to be eligible.

In a surprise turn, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were named in the 26-man shortlist. Alongside, both Real Madrid and Manchester City are the most featured clubs on the list with both teams having eight players featured in the list, including Kylian Mbappe and Cole Palmer as both players played for other clubs during the time frame.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who have received the most votes will be selected for the World 11. The final spot in the World 11 will be assigned to the remaining outfield player with the next highest number of votes. The 11 players who received the most votes in their position are then selected for the World 11.

2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 Finalists:

Goalkeepers

Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Defenders

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Phil Foden (Manchester City, England), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)