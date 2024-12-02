Cyclone Fengal: Army Continues Efforts To Evacuate Stranded People

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) The rescue and relief operations of the Indian are continuing unabated even after nightfall in Puducherry and Chennai, following the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army, in a statement, said that after a thorough assessment of the grim situation and detailed discussions with the District Collector of Puducherry, an additional rescue column from the Madras Engineers Group has been deployed from Bengaluru to Chennai to address rising water levels in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, four additional columns remain on standby at Wellington and Thiruvananthapuram for rapid deployment.

The army said that over 1,000 stranded individuals have been rescued and safely relocated, showcasing the army's unwavering commitment to protecting lives in the face of adversity.

Following a request from the Puducherry District Collector, Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion under the Dakshin Bharat Area were deployed in the early hours of December 1 for relief and rescue operations after Cyclone Fengal caused massive destruction.

A Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) column, comprising one officer, six JCOs, and 62 personnel, was mobilised at 2:00 AM and travelled 160 km overnight to reach Puducherry by 5:30 AM, the statement said.

The team, led by Major Ajay Sangwan, was tasked with rescuing civilians stranded in approximately 500 houses in the Krishnanagar area, where water levels had risen to nearly five feet in some locations.

In response to severe flooding caused by the release of water from the Veedur Dam on the Sankaraparani River, another Indian Army relief column was requisitioned by the District Collector to deploy at NR Nagar, Puducherry.

This column, comprising 60 personnel, is fully equipped with boats, rafts, medical aid, and food supplies to ensure swift relief and the safety of residents in the inundated low-lying regions.

The Army stated:“Indian Army relief teams have successfully rescued 600 individuals from Krishnanagar, Kuber Nagar, and Jiva Nagar in Puducherry, including a seven-day-old infant, ensuring their safety amidst ongoing challenges. Alongside swift evacuations, the teams have distributed food packets, emergency rations, and water bottles, while also providing medical aid to the injured.”

The statement further read,“Kudos to the veterans and young volunteers from the local community who have joined hands with the Indian Army, amplifying the collective effort to deliver relief and succour. Together, they exemplify unity and compassion in service to the people of Puducherry.”

Rescue operations are in full swing in Puducherry, with coordinated efforts from the NDRF, local administration, police, and state rescue teams. In key areas such as Krishnanagar and Kuber Nagar, more than 100 individuals have been successfully rescued from each location.

The calamity caused by Cyclone Fengal resulted in the loss of 12 lives, inundation of 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, destruction of 1,649 kilometres of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, and 997 transformers.

Additionally, it damaged 9,576 kilometres of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 tanks, besides causing extensive destruction to infrastructure, houses, and huts.

Cyclone Fengal, which began as a low-pressure area on November 23, wreaked havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu. The initial impact brought severe rainfall to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. Subsequently, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram experienced exceptionally heavy rainfall.

The cyclone's landfall on December 1 severely affected Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai, with wind speeds reaching 90 km/h, causing substantial damage to roads and electricity infrastructure.

The disaster also caused significant flooding and destruction in the inland districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tirupathur. The calamity led to widespread disruption, including flooding, displacement of populations, and severe damage to infrastructure.

The disaster has impacted approximately 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals. Notably, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts received rainfall exceeding 50 cm in a single day, equivalent to an entire season's average.

This resulted in extensive flooding and severe damage to infrastructure and agricultural lands.