(MENAFN) Former UK Prime has openly acknowledged that the West is using Ukraine as a proxy in its conflict with Russia, urging the West to provide more military support to Kiev without hesitation. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Johnson criticized the West for its lack of commitment in backing Ukraine, arguing that the real issue has not been the escalation of the conflict, but rather the slow pace of increased support. He cited the gridlock in the US in late 2023 and early 2024 as particularly detrimental to Ukraine’s efforts, calling it a "nightmare" for the country.



Johnson also lamented the initial hesitation to approve Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory using long-range missiles provided by the UK, France, and the US, noting that Germany still resists such actions. He described the West’s approach as "pathetic" and argued that for years Ukraine has been forced to fight with limited resources. According to Johnson, the West must intensify its support for Ukraine, make progress on its NATO accession, and continue providing military, logistical, and financial assistance.



Furthermore, Johnson emphasized the need for clarity on the eventual resolution of the conflict, stating that the international community, including both Russia and Ukraine, must be clear about the desired outcome. He suggested that without such clarity, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be persuaded to de-escalate. Moscow has accused Johnson of sabotaging peace talks in 2022 by advising Ukraine to continue fighting. Johnson denied the accusation, insisting that Ukraine would never have accepted Russia's terms, which included reducing its military and recognizing territorial losses. Moscow has consistently criticized the West for using Ukraine as a "battering ram" against Russia, warning that providing long-range weapons and authorizing strikes on Russian territory would only escalate the conflict further.

