In 2 Days, 6,654 Residents Of Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies Attend Special Camps

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) A total of 6,654 property owners have taken part in 10 special camps organised by the Delhi Development Authority over the past two days in unauthorised colonies, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena said on Monday.

In a social message in Hindi, the L-G said in the single window camp on Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme 1,028 applications were received for ownership rights.

A total of 710 old applications were cleared of deficiencies, 275 applications were approved and 231 Conveyance deeds and authorisation slips were executed in various unauthorised colonies.

“These figures are encouraging. I request my sisters and brothers living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi to participate enthusiastically in the upcoming camps and join the campaign of the Prime Minister to provide ownership rights in all the unauthorised colonies of Delhi,” he wrote.

On Sunday, the L-G visited the camp site at Shyam Vihar, Najafgarh, and interacted with the beneficiaries regarding their satisfaction about the various services offered in the camp.

On this occasion, Saxena also distributed certificates of ownership to 40 beneficiaries. He also directed DDA to clear all pending 62,000 applications expeditiously while also disposing of the fresh applications in a mission mode so as to benefit the maximum number of people.

On the instructions of the L-G, the DDA started the camp for the people residing in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The camps will be held every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 29 in the 10 processing centres located in these unauthorised colonies.

Saxena said that the PM-UDAY Scheme was launched in Delhi with the Prime Minister's commitment to provide ownership rights to people in unauthorised colonies and these camps would significantly help in disposing of the applications that are pending for the last few years.

On the occasion, MP West Delhi Kamaljeet was Sehrawat in Najafgarh and MP New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj was present at the camp site of Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar.

Some of the services that are offered in these camps include matters related to issue of conveyance deed and authorisation slip, GIS Survey, new registration and assistance regarding bond and notarization.

These camps are located in Burari, Najafgarh, Aya Nagar Ext, Karawal Nagar, Budh Vihar Colony, Nangloi, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar and New Ashok Nagar.

The details of the camps are available on DDA's website