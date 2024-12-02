Bihar BJP To Have Major Organisational Overhaul Ahead Of Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) The BJP's Bihar will have a major organisational overhaul ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

The reshuffle aims to strengthen the party's grassroots structure and prepare for the electoral challenges in the critical state.

Elections for party officials will take place at various levels, including booth, divisional, and district levels. The process is set to be completed by the end of December 2024, ensuring a fully revamped party structure.

Dilip Jaiswal, BJP's deputy chief whip, has hinted at forming a new state committee shortly after Makar Sankranti in mid-January 2025.

Jaiswal emphasised the party's commitment to an action plan addressing electoral challenges.

“The reshuffle aims to energise the cadre and ensure robust leadership at all levels to counter opposition alliances and mobilise support. The formation of the committee is expected to form after Makar-Sankranti,” Jaiswal said.

The BJP faces stiff competition in Bihar, particularly from the RJD, and other INDIA Bloc partners. The party's success will depend on the effectiveness of its restructured organisation and its ability to counter the combined strength of the opposition.

Rajesh Verma, Jagannath Thakur, and Lalan Mandal have been shifted to roles in the BJP's 20-point program. Lalan Mandal now serves as vice president in this program, while Verma and Thakur are members.

State Vice-President Sheela Prajapati has been appointed to the Child Protection Commission, further diversifying leadership responsibilities within the party.

Two state general secretaries, Mithilesh Tiwari and Shivesh Ram, who contested and lost in the Lok Sabha elections from Buxar and Sasaram respectively, are also likely to see changes in their organisational roles.