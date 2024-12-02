Commissioner-General of UNRWA announces suspension of humanitarian aid deliveries

(MENAFN) Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), announced the suspension of humanitarian aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel to Gaza due to security concerns. He stated on the "X" platform that the route had been unsafe for several months, prompting the halt of aid shipments.



Lazzarini explained that armed groups had seized a large convoy of aid trucks on November 16, and recent attempts to send food trucks through the same route were also met with hijacking. He emphasized that the ongoing Israeli blockade, security threats, and restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities have made humanitarian operations "impossible." Lazzarini urged Israel to protect aid workers and ensure safe delivery of supplies to Gaza without attacking aid personnel.



This announcement followed the deaths of three members of the World Central Kitchen organization, one of whom was accused by Israel of involvement in the October 7, 2023 attack. UNRWA reported that only 65 aid trucks were able to enter Gaza daily in October, a sharp decline from the usual 500 trucks before the war.



Alexandra Sayeh of Save the Children emphasized the need for safe humanitarian aid delivery and protection for aid workers. Additionally, the Israeli government's coordination unit, Kogat, reported that only 7% of the aid delivered to Gaza in November was coordinated by UNRWA, with other humanitarian organizations continuing to play a vital role in the aid efforts.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945849