Qatar Digital Identity App To Add More Features

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Digital Identity (QDI) app will collect digital ID and other official documents of individuals to ease the process, said an official.

“The future plan is that all documents and certificates of a person, and receipts that will be submitted by the person will be within the QDI app, which will make it easier for users to access their all official documents within one application,” said First Lieutenant Abdulrahman Abdullah Jamal.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Jamal, an officer in the Electronic Services and Internet Department, General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems at the Ministry of Interior said that the QDI app allows citizens and residents to view their various digital cards and access the electronic services of the Ministry of Interior.



He added that the goal is to collect all the cards that belong to the person from the different ministries and different authorities within one application.

The QDI app, launched by the Ministry of Interior in October, is a smart application that contains digital copies of ID cards and personal documents, allowing them to be used in many electronic services, instead of carrying physical documents. It facilitates various services within the country.

He said that the QDI app is an electronic wallet through which a person will be able to view all the official documents he possesses, his/her passport, ID card, driving licence; all of these are considered electronic cards that the person can view, share, and verify the data using its QR code feature.“The electronic signature feature within the application is one of the most important features that will enable the person to sign various documents, either as one party or more than one party,” said Jamal.

“The purpose of this is, of course, if the person has a contract between two or more parties, he can use the application to attach the same document and of course send the document to another party, and there will be a copy available for both parties to view. This is of course one of the important features within the application,” he added.

The application will serve as a digital wallet, which contains access to a user's passport, ID card, national address, driving license, establishment registration card, and weapon permit card.

Some of the features and services in the Qatar Digital Identity will include activation and login through biometric data, access to the Ministry of Interior's electronic services website, use of the app through E-Gates at the country's borders, digital wallet, electronic signature, document verification, accessing digitally signed certificates, and identity verification

The Qatar Digital Identity application is now available on the App Store and Google Play.