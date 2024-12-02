Life Insurance Corporation Of India Company Profile 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Life Insurance Corporation of India 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), owned by the government of India, is a provider of life insurance plans. The company offers endowment plans, money-back plans, term assurance plans, pension plans, special plans, unit plans, group schemes, child plans, and health insurance plans. It operates through zonal offices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kanpur, Bhopal, and Patna. LIC offers insurance products in India through associates and agents. The company and its associates also have operations in Fiji, Mauritius, the UK, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia and Kenya.
The report provides information and insights into LIC's tech activities, including:
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Gain insights into LIC's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Partnership Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Infosys Google MobiKwik Amazon PhonePe Paytm Policybazaar.ae InsuranceDekho BSE Ebix Pennant Technologies Kellton
