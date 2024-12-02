Essaygrader 2.3 And 2.4 Launches, Revolutionizing AI Grading With Smarter, Faster, And Collaborative Tools For Teachers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EssayGrader 2.4 Product Release

The world's leading AI grading platform, EssayGrader announced a new upgrade packed with powerful grading tools for teachers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia

- Chan Yerneni, Co-Founder of EssayGraderDOVER , DE, CANADA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EssayGrader , the world's leading AI grading software platform, has announced its most advanced release yet, integrating versions 2.3 and 2.4 into one powerful upgrade. Designed with direct input from educators, this upgrade promises to save time, reduce stress, and enhance the accuracy of grading-empowering teachers to focus on inspiring and guiding students.“We're constantly inspired by teachers, and this update is our way of giving back,” said Chan Yerneni, Co-Founder of EssayGrader.“By listening to their feedback, we've introduced features that simplify grading, make it smarter, and promote collaboration within classrooms and beyond.”Rubrics are the cornerstone of fair and effective grading. EssayGrader's latest enhancements make rubric creation and sharing, faster and more intuitive. Teachers can upload rubrics directly from platforms like Google Drive or OneDrive. EssayGrader instantly processes the file and creates a grading rubric, saving hours of setup time. Rubrics can also now be shared with colleagues via unique links, allowing entire departments or districts to align on grading criteria seamlessly.One of the most-requested features on our platform is handwriting recognition. Teachers can now upload handwritten assignments directly from their cloud storage applications like Google Drive or One Drive or even snap a photo with their phone. EssayGrader converts messy handwriting into typed text with high accuracy, grading the student submissions instantly and then assigning a grade.“We know how time-consuming grading handwritten assignments can be,” Chan Yerneni adds.“This game changing feature ensures that teachers spend less time deciphering the writing and more time providing meaningful feedback to the students especially for students at the elementary and middle school level where hand-written assignments are still a common practice”These updates are designed to help teachers stay organized and efficient, no matter how many classes or assignments they're managing.What This Means for TeachersEssayGrader's latest updates are all about making grading smarter, faster, and more flexible. Teachers can expect to save upto 10 hours each week while maintaining complete control over the grading process.“These features were designed with teachers in mind,” says Chan Yerneni.“We firmly believe that the power of AI should be harnessed to empower teachers. Every feature we design puts teachers first, with a focus on simplifying repetitive tasks like grading to improve productivity all the while letting teachers be fully in control."Experience the New EssayGraderTeachers can explore these powerful new features by logging in to their EssayGrader account today. Haven't joined yet? Visit to learn more about how EssayGrader is transforming the way educators work.

