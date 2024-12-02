Aron Seals Formula 2 Win After Leader Bortoleto Penalised At Lusail Feature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Hitech Pulse-Eight's Estonian driver Paul Aron won the Formula 2 Lusail feature race yesterday, while a five-second penalty saw the Brazil's Championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto who crossed the line in P1, dropped to third. Frenchman Isack Hadjar of Campos Racing came second. Borroleto lead the Championship standings with 188.5 points, while Hadjar closed to within half a point of him after yesterday's podium finish heading to the season finale to be held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from December 6-8.