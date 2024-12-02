Premier Padel Hosts Sporting 'Legends' Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Premier Padel, the world's leading official professional padel tour, hosted the latest edition of the Premier Padel Legends Tour, bringing together some of the world's biggest sporting VIPs to play padel in iconic places across the globe.

At the invitation of Premier Padel and PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi, the November 2024 edition held matches at the spectacular Waldorf Astoria hotel in Lusail, during the highly anticipated 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

The star-studded event –with guests including Novak Djokovic, F1 drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell and Oscar Piastri, San Antonio Spurs basketball player Tony Parker and Italian football player Marco Materazzi – brought together iconic athletes from across the world of sport, high-profile business leaders and local professional padel players to experience the world's fastest growing sport and showcase their skills on court.

The Premier Padel Legends Tour started in 2022, travelling around the world to bring together the biggest sporting VIPs around padel.

There will be many more such events to come from 2025 onwards.

This extraordinary event is the latest innovative exhibition tournament by Premier Padel– following a stunning match onboard the iconic Giuseppe Garibaldi aircraft carrier in Genova harbour (Italy) and the historic match at the Grand Egyptian Museum against the backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza.

These events further demonstrate how Premier Padel is driving the sport's global expansion and advancing the journey towards Olympic Games inclusion.

