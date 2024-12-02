ACL Elite: Al Sadd Face Al Nassr Al Rayyan Eye Win Over Al Wasl

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Two of Qatar's most prominent teams will engage in key encounters in the AFC (ACL) Elite group stage today as the continent's premier reaches a crucial phase.

The reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd will take on star-studded Saudi outfit Al Nassr in a clash of Asian heavyweights in Riyadh, while Al Rayyan will to UAE's Al Wasl in search of a much-needed win.

Al Sadd are unbeaten in the competition and they step onto the King Saud University pitch with confidence, having shared points with Al Hilal SFC in their previous clash in Doha six days ago.

The Wolves are currently placed fifth in the West Zone points table with two wins and three draws which earned them nine points, and a win against the already advanced Al Nassr will boost their knockout stage chances.

However, Al Nassr's firepower – having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane - is a concerning factor for Al Sadd's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez.

During the pre-match press conference, Sanchez said:“We are facing a tough and challenging match against Al Nassr, a great team that has achieved remarkable results in the tournament.”

“Al Nassr boasts one of the greatest players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as an exceptional coach and a host of talented players," Sanchez said.

“This match will be a significant opportunity for us to test ourselves in such a major challenge. We will focus on our own performance. While Al Nassr has already secured qualification, we still need a few points to achieve the same goal,” the Asian Cup-winning former Qatar coach said.

Also today in Dubai, Qatar's Al Rayyan will aim to ruin hosts Al Wasl's dream run in West Zone as they target their second win in the League this time.

The UAE side has been enjoying a fine run this season, accumulating 10 points in five matches marking their best-ever campaign on the continental stage, while Al Rayyan are six points behind at the sixth spot, struggling to make the cut.

Al Rayyan coach Younes Ali knows the importance of today's clash and his men will be determined to return with nothing but three points.

“We are ready to face Al Wasl, and our goal is to secure all three points,” Ali said in a press conference yesterday.

“We need to be mentally and technically prepared, as this match is like a final. Al Was has been consistent in the AFC Champions League Elite, but we are ready to stop their threat,” the seasoned coach added.

Al Arabi goalkeeper Paulo Victor echoed his coach's sentiments, adding that the team is targeting the next stage.

“We are excited for the match against Al Wasl and are aiming for a win. Any player who wears the Al Rayyan jersey carries a great responsibility, and our goal is to advance to the next stage,” the Brazilian custodian said.

Currently placed in fourth place behind leader Al Ahli Saudi FC, second-placed Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassr who are third, Al Wasl are enjoying a three-match unbeaten run.

Al Rayyan, meanwhile, return to the competition following a 1-1 draw with Iran's Persepolis after a poor start that saw them lose three consecutive matches early on.

A win over Al Wasl would boost their chances, making this match a must-win for the Qatar football giants.