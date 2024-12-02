QMSA President Lauds Success Of World Military Equestrian Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: President of Qatar Military Sports Association (QMSA) Staff Brigadier-General Yousef Desmal Al Kuwari (pictured) praised the significant success of the 24th CISM World Military

Equestrian Championship, which concluded Saturday at the Longines Indoor Arena in Al Shaqab, with participation from 15 countries.

In his speech during the closing ceremony, QMSA President thanked Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) H E Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai and President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Colonel Nilton Gomes for attending the event.

Brigadier General Al Kuwari highlighted that organising the championship resulted from the joint efforts and fruitful cooperation of various entities.

He expressed his deep appreciation to Qatar's wise leadership for its ongoing support in developing sports and establishing Qatar's position as a global destination for major sports events.

The QMSA President reaffirmed that the“Friendship through Sport” motto adopted by CISM reflects the fundamental values upheld by the federation.

He noted that while the championship featured intense and exciting competitions, what stood out most was the high sportsmanship, mutual respect, and friendly relations formed among participants.

He pointed out that the championship's success demonstrated the Qatari Armed Forces' readiness to host and organize global events, emphasizing that this achievement is part of Qatar's legacy of hosting major events in line with its national vision to promote peace and cooperation among peoples.