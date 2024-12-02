Commercial Bank, Metlife Collaborate To Transform Life Insurance And Savings Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank, the most innovative digital in Qatar, has entered into a new partnership with MetLife, one of the largest global providers of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs, to offer its customers a diverse range of Life Insurance and Savings products.

The signing ceremony was held on November 28, 2024, at Commercial Bank Plaza building, and was attended by Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking, Commercial Bank and Marian Amezcua, SVP and General Manager of MetLife Gulf, from MetLife.

The new product suite provides protection and saving solutions in the form of themed products with specific saving goals like education, marriage and retirement.

These fully portable offerings also allow expatriate customers to carry their policy wherever life leads them, providing enduring, global solutions to their financial needs.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking, Commercial Bank, commented on this partnership saying:“We are committed to providing innovative, value-driven, and customer-centric solutions that enable our clients to meet their financial goals. This partnership is part of our ongoing strategy to enhance our product offerings, ensuring we keep pace with evolving customer needs. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will generate and look forward to serving our customers with the new suite of products we will be offering.”

Commenting on the partnership, Marian Amezcua, SVP and General Manager of MetLife Gulf, said:“As we celebrate MetLife's 60th anniversary of service in Qatar, we look forward to this strategic partnership with Commercial Bank. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to innovate and expand our financial solutions, directly addressing the dynamic needs of our customers. Our strategic alliance with Commercial Bank signifies more than just a partnership; it summarizes six decades of our legacy in Qatar and underscores our dedication to continuous evolution. Through this partnership we seek to promote our pledge to adapt, innovate, and better serve our customers, mirroring the remarkable growth and resilience we've witnessed with our presence over the past 60 years in Qatar. Together with Commercial Bank, we are shaping the future of financial services in Qatar, continually evolving to meet and exceed customer expectations."