Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East: Qatar's Al Khelaifi Shines In Proam Class

Qatar's Abdulla Al Khelaifi (QMMF) secured the victory in the ProAm class in Race 2 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East at the Lusail International Circuit yesterday, also finishing third overall. DHL Team's German driver Janne Stiak dominated the overall classification with a winning time of 26:35.630, followed by James Wallis (Porsche Junior GB) in second place in the 11-lap 59.337 kilometre race. Al Khelaifi was 8.391 seconds behind the race winner, and missed the second place by just 4.225 seconds in the one-make event. The Qatari driver had earlier finished in fifth place overall in Race 1, and second in the ProAm category. His compatriots Ghanim Al Maadeed (QMMF) and Ibrahim Abdulghani (QMMF) finished in fourth and fifth positions in the ProAm class in Race 2.