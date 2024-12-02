QMMF President Applauds Outstanding Organisation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) Abdulrahman Al Mannai expressed his immense satisfaction with the tremendous success of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen yesterday.

“We take pride in these achievements as they are the result of diligent efforts from various parties, whether at Lusail International Circuit, QMMF, or all volunteers who worked tirelessly in cooperation with numerous authorities and ministries within Qatar to deliver an ideal F1 Grand Prix that has been appreciated by everyone in Qatar and visitors from abroad, including participants and spectators who came specifically to witness this important event,” he said in a statement.

He added:“Qatar possesses many outstanding organisational capabilities, which consistently contribute to the success of championships held here in Qatar. This year's edition witnessed tremendous momentum both in media coverage and attendance, building upon last year's success and demonstrating the evolution of this year's race,” Al Mannai added.

Marketing and Communications Manager at Lusail International Circuit Fatima Al Qaedi revealed that the Qatar Grand Prix attracted more than 200 media professionals to cover this major event.

“LIC provided, as usual, outstanding media centers equipped with the best technology and event transmission facilities, ensuring ideal coverage and keeping pace with this massive global event being broadcasted by the world's largest television networks,” said Al Qaedi.