Former IDP Describes Return To Hometown As Irreplaceable Feeling

"After 30 years, we are returning to our native land for the first time. We are going to live in houses that are provided with every condition. I was looking forward to returning to my hometown. My dreams came true. I am very happy," Azernews reports, citing Mahira Niftaliyeva, a former IDP moving to Jabrayil city, as she told local outlets.

She also expressed her hope for better days to come and her gratitude to those who made it possible for her to experience this day.

"I regret that we have had losses over the years. I lost my husband. But thankfully, today I can return with my family-my children and grandchildren. Better days await us," said the resident of Jabrayil.

"May Allah bless all those who yearn for it. We are very happy. I express my gratitude to everyone involved in this work. May everyone have such a pleasant day and return to their own land. These are irreplaceable feelings. I'm going to the places I've been dreaming of for years. I'm returning to my youth and my memories," said Pari Khudiyeva, another former IDP.

She mentioned that she had worked as a teacher over the years and wishes to continue teaching in the coming years as well.

"When I left, I was young. Now, I am 65 years old. I worked as a school teacher for 42 years and just retired. Now, I am going to continue my life in my hometown. Let there be health, peace, and tranquility. If possible, I still have the desire and energy to work. I want to spend the rest of my life there. May our nation live prosperously," the former IDP added.

Khudiyeva also wished mercy to the martyrs, good health to the veterans, and expressed her gratitude to Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for the Great Return.

"We are living in historic days, witnessing the glorious pages of a proud history. This is the greatest gift for the people who have longed for their land and integrity for 30 years. I express my gratitude to everyone who contributed, even in the smallest way. Thank you, and may Allah bless them," said Intizam Nuraliyev, a former IDP moving to Jabrayil city.

According to Nuraliyev, many of his relatives passed away with the desire to see Jabrayil.

"Thankfully, our lands have been freed from enemy occupation. Reconstruction and restoration works are currently underway, and IDPs are returning to their native lands," he added.

It is worth noting that today, the next group of IDPs, comprising 34 families – 129 people – left the Garadagh district of Baku for Jabrayil city.