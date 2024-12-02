Former IDP Describes Return To Hometown As Irreplaceable Feeling

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
"After 30 years, we are returning to our native land for the
first time. We are going to live in houses that are provided with
every condition. I was looking forward to returning to my hometown.
My dreams came true. I am very happy," Azernews reports, citing
Mahira Niftaliyeva, a former IDP moving to Jabrayil city, as she
told local media outlets.
She also expressed her hope for better days to come and her
gratitude to those who made it possible for her to experience this
day.
"I regret that we have had losses over the years. I lost my
husband. But thankfully, today I can return with my family-my
children and grandchildren. Better days await us," said the
resident of Jabrayil.
"May Allah bless all those who yearn for it. We are very happy.
I express my gratitude to everyone involved in this work. May
everyone have such a pleasant day and return to their own land.
These are irreplaceable feelings. I'm going to the places I've been
dreaming of for years. I'm returning to my youth and my memories,"
said Pari Khudiyeva, another former IDP.
She mentioned that she had worked as a teacher over the years
and wishes to continue teaching in the coming years as well.
"When I left, I was young. Now, I am 65 years old. I worked as a
school teacher for 42 years and just retired. Now, I am going to
continue my life in my hometown. Let there be health, peace, and
tranquility. If possible, I still have the desire and energy to
work. I want to spend the rest of my life there. May our nation
live prosperously," the former IDP added.
Khudiyeva also wished mercy to the martyrs, good health to the
veterans, and expressed her gratitude to Commander-in-Chief Ilham
Aliyev for the Great Return.
"We are living in historic days, witnessing the glorious pages
of a proud history. This is the greatest gift for the people who
have longed for their land and integrity for 30 years. I express my
gratitude to everyone who contributed, even in the smallest way.
Thank you, and may Allah bless them," said Intizam Nuraliyev, a
former IDP moving to Jabrayil city.
According to Nuraliyev, many of his relatives passed away with
the desire to see Jabrayil.
"Thankfully, our lands have been freed from enemy occupation.
Reconstruction and restoration works are currently underway, and
IDPs are returning to their native lands," he added.
It is worth noting that today, the next group of IDPs,
comprising 34 families – 129 people – left the Garadagh district of
Baku for Jabrayil city.
