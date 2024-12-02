Violence erupts during football match N'Zerekore, Labe resulting in many causalities

(MENAFN) Violence erupted in N'Zerekore, southeastern Guinea, on Sunday during a match between N'Zerekore and Labe, resulting in many casualties. The incident took place during the final of the "General Mamadi Doumbouya" trophy, a highly anticipated match between the two teams. Local reports indicated that the clash was sparked by escalating tensions on the pitch.



The situation worsened in the final moments of the game when a penalty was awarded to N'Zerekore. The decision led to vehement protests from the Labe players, who disagreed with the referee's call. This disagreement quickly intensified, with both teams’ supporters becoming involved in the conflict. As a result, the situation turned violent, spreading beyond the pitch.



Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of casualties, but the violence left a significant impact on the local community. The police intervened to control the situation, but reports suggest that clashes continued even after the match concluded. The authorities are currently investigating the events to determine the full scope of the violence and identify those responsible.



The incident highlights ongoing tensions in Guinea's football culture, where passionate fan bases often clash over controversial refereeing decisions. It also raises concerns about security at public events and the need for better management of crowd behavior during high-stakes sporting events.

