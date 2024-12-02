Trump nominates daughter's father-in-law Massad Boulos as Middle East adviser

(MENAFN) U.S. President-elect Donald announced on Sunday that he has nominated Massad Boulos, his daughter's father-in-law, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. The appointment, shared via Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, brings another family member into the incoming administration’s foreign policy team.



Boulos, the father-in-law of Tiffany Trump, was praised by Trump as "an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world." He was also described as "an asset" to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and a key figure in building new coalitions with the Arab American community. Trump emphasized Boulos' contributions to the campaign and his ability to forge important alliances.



Born in Lebanon into a politically connected family, Boulos moved to the United States as a teenager. He attended the University of Houston, where he earned a law degree. After completing his education, Boulos joined his family’s business, eventually becoming the CEO of SCOA Nigeria, a major conglomerate focused on motor vehicle distribution and equipment across West Africa.



Boulos’ nomination follows the appointment of another family member, Charles Kushner, who was nominated as the U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, marking the second family member nominated for a key position in the second Trump administration.

