E-learning in Sudan faces challenges due to power outage, internet disruption

(MENAFN) As Sudan faces a prolonged conflict, e-learning has become a crucial lifeline for students in affected areas, but it is hindered by frequent power outages and poor internet connectivity. The ongoing violence has caused widespread damage to the educational infrastructure in Khartoum State, with many either vandalized or repurposed as military barracks. As a result, students in conflict zones are unable to attend traditional classrooms.



Ayman Hassan Mohamedain, a board member of Al-Fath Private Schools in Khartoum, highlighted the challenges faced by students trying to engage in online learning. He explained that while many students are eager to use electronic platforms, the instability of electricity and poor internet connectivity make it nearly impossible to participate effectively in e-learning.



Seventeen-year-old student Ibtisam Awad shared her personal struggles with online education, saying she often has to visit a satellite internet shop with her phone to attend classes. At other times, she is unable to charge her phone because of the frequent power outages, further complicating her ability to engage in studies.



The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reports that nearly 17 million children in Sudan are currently out of school due to the ongoing conflict. Since the crisis began in April 2023, the violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has claimed over 27,120 lives and displaced more than 14 million people, both within Sudan and across its borders.

