Summit highlights academic and cultural collaboration between China, Arab countries

(MENAFN) At a summit at TRENDS Research & Advisory Center, the importance of academic and cultural partnership among China and Arab countries was highlighted, seeking to deepen bilateral understanding and growth.



Stressing the value of cultural exchange, establisging research hubs, and promoting enduring collaboration to resolve mutual issues proactively were emphasized.



This happened at the symposium welcomed by TRENDS Research & Advisory Center with the Institute of History and Documents of the Communist Party of China and the House of Wisdom Cultural Group on "The Future of Collaboration between Chinese and Arab Think Tanks in the New Era" in Abu Dhabi, to strengthen research cooperation and strategic collaborations among China and Arab countries.



The senior Chinese delegation, led by His Excellency Sun Dongsheng and Chinese Representative to the UAE Zhang E-ming, along with many researchers and specialists from the two countries, took part in the symposium.

