Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden's Pardon For Son Hunter In Tax Fraud, Gun Cases 'Abuse, Miscarriage Of Justice'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald has criticised outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations, calling it a "miscarriage of justice."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said,“Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

The term "J6 hostages" refers to individuals imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, riots at Capitol Hill. Trump and his supporters have labeled these individuals as hostages, arguing they were acting peacefully and patriotically during the event.

There has been speculation that once Donald Trump assumes the presidency, he may issue pardons for those imprisoned due to their role in the Capitol Hill siege.

Earlier, on Sunday, Joe Biden signed a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures Hunter Biden will avoid sentencing for these offenses and eliminates the possibility of prison time.

In a statement, President Biden addressed the charges against his son, arguing that individuals in similar situations--such as those with tax payment issues due to addiction--typically receive non-criminal resolutions.

