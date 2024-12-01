Global Times: 10 Years On: President Xi's Book On Governance Has Sweeping Global Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, in Lima, Peru, during the sidelines of the 31st

APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Chilean President Gabriel Boric presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with the fourth volume of the collection Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, in Spanish language, which he had brought at the Santiago International Fair, and asked the Chinese president to sign on the title page, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Such scenes are familiar in the Chinese president's interactions with foreign leaders. Impressed by the success of the Chinese path, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his foreword for the Uzbek edition, said Xi's book offers important inspiration and guidance on governing a country, developing a market economy that fits national features, and protecting public interests, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. So far, the four-volume collection, which has been translated into over 40 languages and distributed across more than 180 countries and regions, has been widely regarded as the "golden key" to understand the Chinese miracle and the "revelation" to address global development problems.

Several foreign scholars who have participated in the translation, publication, and in-depth study of the collection shared their stories with the Global Times about why this publication continues to be popular around the world.

An authoritative source for understanding China

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, regarded the signing of a contract with the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration to translate and publish the Thai version of the fourth volume of the collection as one of the most notable achievements of the research center this year.

As the translator, Wirun feels that his involvement in this project is profoundly significant. "During reading and translating the fourth volume, I felt as if I were consulting a sage. We are committed to providing an authoritative source for Thailand and the international community to understand the governance strategies of China in the new era through precise and authentic translation," Wirun told the Global Times.

Having studied in China since 1997, Wirun has a deep understanding of China. He believes that the country's development is reflected not only in the increasingly rich material and spiritual lives of its people, but also in the confidence and patriotism of its citizens, as well as the strategic vision of its leaders for the development of human society.

The Thai language edition of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China Volume 1 was officially released in Thailand in April 2017, receiving a warm response and significant attention from mainstream Thai society, with then prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recommending the book to cabinet members multiple times.

Wirun, who has long engaged in research on China, has carefully studied the first volume of the collection. "The content of this book has greatly inspired me. The path China has taken is precisely the experience that developing countries like us need to learn from. I feel honored to participate in the translation and publication of its Thai version from the second volume," he said.

The translation of this book enables the international community to gain a systematic understanding of the treasure trove of ideas created by China's leadership. He hopes that more people can better perceive the governance philosophy and global vision of the Chinese top leader through the book.

During the translation process, he and his team meticulously considered how to express the original meaning accurately while ensuring that Thai readers could grasp the essence of the content.

"For instance, in the first topic of Volume II, President Xi quotes the saying from The Book of Rites: The Great Learning, 'Win popular support, and you win the country; lose it, and you will lose the country.' Through our study, we understood the meaning of this ancient saying, and then translated it directly into Thai while clearly explaining that President Xi's intention in quoting it is to emphasize that the Communist Party of China (CPC) must adhere to a people-centered approach and stand with the people, which is the fundamental guarantee for overcoming difficulties and risks," Wirun said.

The director believes that the viewpoints, concepts, and experiences articulated in this collection hold significant reference value not only for Thailand, but also for the world today.

"The collection has a profound impact on the countries of the Global South. China, as a member of the Global South, has shown these governments a direction for development and allowed countries around the world to envision their own paths to modernization," he stressed.

An eastern perspective for multilateralism

In Kathmandu, Nepal, the Belt and Road Bookstore has been positioning the collection prominently on its bookshelf.

"The book's performance locally has been outstanding. Readers often express how the insights within the book help them understand China's governance philosophy and the transformative reforms of the last decades," Kiran Gautam, president of Current Publication Pvt Ltd from Nepal, told the Global Times.

Current Publication Pvt Ltd is one of the most influential publishing institutions in Nepal and is the parent company of the Belt and Road Bookstore. Gautam shared with the Global Times his observations about the readers of the collection at the bookstore.

"I met a young entrepreneur, who shared how the book inspired him to explore governance models suitable for Nepal to me. Such personal stories resonate deeply with me, as they reflect the cultural and intellectual bridges we strive to build through our bookstore," Gautam said.

Born in a family dedicated to promoting relations between Nepal and China, Gautam noted that the decision to introduce and publish the collection stemmed from his family's legacy and his personal mission to provide Nepalese readers with authentic insights into modern China.

"Nepalese readers are curious about China's development model, particularly its remarkable achievement in poverty alleviation – a challenge that resonates closely with Nepal's developmental goals." In Gautam's view, the wisdom of the Chinese top leader shown in the book is one of the most valuable public goods that China offers to developing countries.

"For example, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi has tremendous benefits for developing countries like Nepal. He is not only seeking happiness for the Chinese people, but is also opening his arms to the whole world," Gautam said, noting that this is also one of the reasons why his bookstore is named after the BRI.

Inspired by President Xi's vision for the BRI and the Global Civilization Initiative, which emphasizes mutual exchange among different civilizations, Gautam is committed to promoting collaboration between Nepalese and Chinese publishers, continuing to publish stories that resonate with both countries' readers.

Gautam noted that the book market in Nepal is very small. Although both China and India are neighbors of Nepal, Nepalese literature is more influenced by India. He has been dedicated to promoting Chinese culture in the South Asian region through book publishing.

A star in international book fairs

Driven by a love for China and a desire to participate in the translation and the overseas promotion of the collection, both Wirun and Gautam often find themselves invited to local academic events related to China as "experts on Chinese issues."

"When we actively recommend this collection as 'first readers,' the feedback we receive from readers is that it is always a source of pride and comfort," Wirun noted.

Wirun also pointed out that in recent years, the collection has attracted considerable attention at book fairs abroad, particularly in BRI partner countries.

For example, at the 28th Lima International Book Fair, which concluded in August 2024, the number of readers purchasing the fourth volume increased compared to previous years, with buyers ranging from politicians and scholars to university professors, students, and seniors, Meng Kexin, director of La Voz de la Colonia China, the oldest Chinese newspaper in South America, told the Global Times.

On November 5, during a reader meeting for Xi Jinping: The Governance of China held in Lima, lawyer and legal expert Francisco Tiburcio Uceda remarked that attending this event allowed them to deeply appreciate the thoughts and vision of a world-class leader, while also strengthening knowledge and cultural exchanges between nations, according to Meng.

Meng shared a moment he observed at the Lima International Book Fair with the Global Times: A young man lingered in front of the shelf displaying Xi's book for a very long time, taking photos of specific chapters with his phone.

"Readers around the world are inspired by Xi's thoughts in the collection, and through witnessing the significant changes brought by China like the Chancay Port project and the China-Laos railway, they see a tangible manifestation of Chinese wisdom. Moreover, many of them firmly believe that this Chinese wisdom will provide them with greater benefits in the future," Wirun said.



SOURCE Global Times

