PM Modi To Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' At 4 Pm Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will watch Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' movie at 4pm at Balyogi Auditorium in the national capital. The is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

Last month, Modi endorsed the move produced by filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor . The movie that hit the screens on November 15, 2024 is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Expres claiming 59 lives and the Godhra riots that followed in 2002. Modi was chief minister of Gujarat at the time of incident.

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!,” Modi had said in a post on X on November 17.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also expected to accompany Modi while watching the movie.



PM Modi will watch the movie a day after Massey announced his retirement from acting . The '12th Fail' actor's unexpected announcement left his fans in shock. 'The Sabarmati Report' was among Massey's last movies.

| 'Time to recalibrate and...': Why Vikrant Massey retired from movies at 37

“Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," Massey wrote on Instagram.