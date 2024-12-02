New York police arrest over 20 pro-Palestinian protestors for interrupting Thanksgiving parade

(MENAFN) On Thursday, more than twenty Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were detained after blocking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The protest occurred before 9:30 AM, and for the second consecutive year, demonstrators bypassed barriers and ran onto West 55th Street, halting the parade. The identities of the 25 protesters will not be released, and the charges they will face are still pending as investigations continue.



The protesters were sitting on the ground, with their arms linked, chanting "Free, free Palestine!" while others held a sign that read, "Don’t celebrate genocide! Arms embargo now." The demonstration disrupted the parade, causing a brief delay. As NYPD officers intervened to clear the protesters, the crowd of spectators responded with a mix of boos and cheers, reflecting the polarized emotions surrounding the protest.



The parade, a highly anticipated holiday tradition, was delayed by about 5 minutes as the 25 protesters were escorted away from the route. The brief interruption did not significantly impact the event, but it underscored the ongoing political tension related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The protestors' actions drew attention to their cause, though the incident was relatively short-lived in the context of the parade's long history.



Despite the disruption, the parade continued after the brief interruption. It remains to be seen how the authorities will proceed with the charges and whether future demonstrations will continue to target large public events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The protest highlighted the growing presence of political activism during major American cultural events.

