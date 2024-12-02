Tesla Cybertruck crash results in 3 deaths, 1 injury

(MENAFN) Three teens tragically lost their lives, and one was severely injured when their Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont, California, on Wednesday. The local police and reported the incident, which has shaken the community. The crash took place after 3 AM, and authorities were first alerted by an iPhone, which provided the exact location of the accident. This was followed by a 911 call notifying emergency services of the crash.



According to Jeremy Bowers, the Chief of the Piedmont Police Department, officers responded quickly to the scene of the accident. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, a horrifying sight that confirmed the severity of the crash. In a statement at a press conference, Bowers mentioned that a motorist, who had come across the scene, managed to pull one of the teens from the burning vehicle. Fortunately, this teen's condition was stable by Saturday evening, as confirmed by city officials.



The authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the crash. It has raised concerns about the safety of electric vehicles, especially when it comes to high-speed collisions. This tragic event has left the Piedmont community in mourning, as they remember the lives lost and pray for the recovery of the teen who survived. As of now, the police are awaiting further reports from investigators to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any external factors played a role.

